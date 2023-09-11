Cal Raleigh and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (91 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels and Reid Detmers on September 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .235 with 21 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 50 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 124th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 72 games this year (of 127 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

In 17.3% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

Raleigh has driven in a run in 40 games this season (31.5%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (13.4%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 53 games this year (41.7%), including 12 multi-run games (9.4%).

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 68 .244 AVG .226 .314 OBP .313 .473 SLG .470 23 XBH 26 12 HR 15 30 RBI 36 57/20 K/BB 79/30 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings