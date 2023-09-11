Dylan Moore vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Monday, Dylan Moore (hitting .100 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is hitting .214 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.
- Moore has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.1% of his games this season, Moore has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 10 games this season (21.7%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|26
|.174
|AVG
|.242
|.283
|OBP
|.333
|.348
|SLG
|.561
|5
|XBH
|9
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|11
|17/6
|K/BB
|27/7
|3
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels' 4.75 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs surrendered (185 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Angels will send Detmers (3-10) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 130 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents are hitting .256 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.