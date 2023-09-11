On Monday, Dylan Moore (hitting .100 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Reid Detmers. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Rays.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore is hitting .214 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Moore has reached base via a hit in 15 games this year (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.1% of his games this season, Moore has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 10 games this season (21.7%), including multiple runs in three games.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 26 .174 AVG .242 .283 OBP .333 .348 SLG .561 5 XBH 9 1 HR 6 7 RBI 11 17/6 K/BB 27/7 3 SB 2

Angels Pitching Rankings