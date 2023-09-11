Jarred Kelenic is back in action for the Seattle Mariners versus Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles AngelsSeptember 11 at 9:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since July 19, when he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Reid Detmers

Reid Detmers TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 33 walks while hitting .252.

Kelenic is batting .316 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.

Kelenic has picked up a hit in 63 of 90 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.

Looking at the 90 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (12.2%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Kelenic has driven home a run in 35 games this season (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 8.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 34 games this season (37.8%), including eight multi-run games (8.9%).

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 45 .258 AVG .246 .324 OBP .317 .428 SLG .449 17 XBH 20 4 HR 7 23 RBI 22 59/15 K/BB 59/18 8 SB 5

