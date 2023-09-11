Monday's contest at T-Mobile Park has the Seattle Mariners (79-64) matching up with the Los Angeles Angels (67-77) at 9:40 PM (on September 11). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Mariners, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Mariners will look to Logan Gilbert (13-5) against the Angels and Reid Detmers (3-10).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 11, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Mariners have won 55, or 57.3%, of the 96 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle is 14-4 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The Mariners have a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 682 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule