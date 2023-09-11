Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels will hit the field on Monday at T-Mobile Park against Logan Gilbert, who is expected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 10th in baseball with 191 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .419.

The Mariners have the 19th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

Seattle ranks 11th in runs scored with 682 (4.8 per game).

The Mariners rank 14th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .323.

The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff is seventh in the majors with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in baseball (1.190).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Gilbert gets the start for the Mariners, his 29th of the season. He is 13-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 171 strikeouts through 167 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.

Gilbert enters the matchup with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Gilbert will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).

In two of his 28 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/6/2023 Reds W 8-4 Away Logan Gilbert Lyon Richardson 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays L 7-5 Away Trent Thornton Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays L 6-3 Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels - Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Gilbert Lance Lynn

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.