The Los Angeles Angels (67-77) visit the Seattle Mariners (79-64) in AL West play, at 9:40 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Logan Gilbert (13-5) for the Mariners and Reid Detmers (3-10) for the Angels.

Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, September 11, 2023

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Gilbert

The Mariners will send Gilbert (13-5) to the mound for his 29th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 28 games this season with a 3.61 ERA and 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .234.

He has started 28 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Gilbert has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 28 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Logan Gilbert vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 671 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They are batting .248 for the campaign with 206 home runs, third in the league.

The Angels have gone 8-for-18 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI in three innings this season against the right-hander.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers (3-10 with a 4.89 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season.

The lefty's last time out was on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up nine hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .256 against him.

Detmers has collected seven quality starts this year.

Detmers has pitched five or more innings in a game 17 times this season entering this matchup.

In two of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Reid Detmers vs. Mariners

He will face off against a Mariners team that is batting .244 as a unit (19th in the MLB). They are also slugging a collective .419 (13th in the league) with 191 total home runs (10th in MLB action).

Detmers has a 9.35 ERA and a 2.077 WHIP against the Mariners this season in 8 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .342 batting average over two appearances.

