Teoscar Hernández vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 11
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Teoscar Hernandez (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park, Monday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rays.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez has 28 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 31 walks while batting .269.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 54th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 106th and he is 48th in slugging.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 95 of 142 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.
- In 16.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 35.9% of his games this year (51 of 142), with two or more RBI 25 times (17.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 55 games this year (38.7%), including seven multi-run games (4.9%).
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|75
|.237
|AVG
|.296
|.286
|OBP
|.337
|.431
|SLG
|.488
|25
|XBH
|30
|12
|HR
|13
|40
|RBI
|46
|87/14
|K/BB
|95/17
|2
|SB
|4
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Angels have a 4.75 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (185 total, 1.3 per game).
- Detmers (3-10) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.89 ERA in 130 2/3 innings pitched, with 147 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.89, with 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .256 batting average against him.
