Brian O'Keefe -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on September 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

Brian O'Keefe Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Explore More About This Game

Brian O'Keefe At The Plate

O'Keefe is hitting .105 with two doubles and two walks.

Twice in eight games this season, O'Keefe has gotten a hit, but he's had no multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his eight games this season.

O'Keefe has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has not scored a run this season.

Brian O'Keefe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 6 .000 AVG .143 .000 OBP .250 .000 SLG .286 0 XBH 2 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 2/0 K/BB 5/2 0 SB 0

