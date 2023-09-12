J.P. Crawford vs. Angels Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford -- with an on-base percentage of .313 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on September 12 at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Angels.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford leads Seattle with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .263 with 83 walks and 84 runs scored.
- He ranks 69th in batting average, 11th in on base percentage, and 89th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB play.
- Crawford has had a hit in 81 of 127 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 33 times (26.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.8% of his games in 2023 (15 of 127), and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 27.6% of his games this year, Crawford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 46.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (15.7%).
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|63
|GP
|63
|.283
|AVG
|.245
|.394
|OBP
|.366
|.438
|SLG
|.409
|21
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|24
|RBI
|26
|53/42
|K/BB
|60/41
|1
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.74 team ERA ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 23rd in baseball in home runs allowed (187 total, 1.3 per game).
- Sandoval (7-12) takes the mound for the Angels in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 4.51 ERA in 131 2/3 innings pitched, with 115 strikeouts.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- In 25 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.51 ERA and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .255 to his opponents.
