Tuesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (79-65) and the Los Angeles Angels (68-77) at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Mariners taking home the win. First pitch is at 9:40 PM on September 12.

The Mariners will give the ball to Bryan Woo (2-4, 4.50 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Angels will counter with Patrick Sandoval (7-12, 4.51 ERA).

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 55, or 56.7%, of those games.

Seattle has a record of 15-5, a 75% win rate, when favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking 10th with 687 total runs this season.

The Mariners have a 3.77 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule