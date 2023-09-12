The Seattle Mariners and Cal Raleigh will hit the field against Randal Grichuk and the Los Angeles Angels at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 9:40 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -210 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Angels +170 moneyline odds to win. A 7.5-run total has been set for the matchup.

Mariners vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -210 +170 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Mariners have a record of 3-4.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Mariners and their opponents are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games. For four straight games, Seattle and its opponent have finished above the over/under, with the average total established by oddsmakers in that span being 8.1 runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 97 total times this season. They've finished 55-42 in those games.

Seattle has a 15-5 record (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

The Mariners have a 67.7% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 74 times this season for a 74-65-5 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have collected a 4-13-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-30 40-35 26-24 52-39 59-48 19-15

