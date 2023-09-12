How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners square off against Randal Grichuk and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 10th-best in MLB action with 193 total home runs.
- Seattle is 12th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.
- The Mariners are 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.
- Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (687 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Mariners are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- Seattle's 3.77 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.191).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (2-4) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday, Sept. 4, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Woo has recorded four quality starts this season.
- Woo will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).
- In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/7/2023
|Rays
|W 1-0
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Zack Littell
|9/8/2023
|Rays
|L 7-4
|Away
|George Kirby
|Taj Bradley
|9/9/2023
|Rays
|L 7-5
|Away
|Trent Thornton
|Aaron Civale
|9/10/2023
|Rays
|L 6-3
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Zach Eflin
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|L 8-5
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Reid Detmers
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Tyler Anderson
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Bobby Miller
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|JP Sears
