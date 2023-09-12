Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners square off against Randal Grichuk and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 10th-best in MLB action with 193 total home runs.

Seattle is 12th in baseball with a .419 slugging percentage.

The Mariners are 19th in the majors with a .244 batting average.

Seattle scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (687 total, 4.8 per game).

The Mariners are 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .323.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in the majors.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle's 3.77 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.191).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Bryan Woo (2-4) out to make his 15th start of the season. He is 2-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 68 strikeouts through 70 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Monday, Sept. 4, the right-hander tossed five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing five earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Woo has recorded four quality starts this season.

Woo will look to continue a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging five frames per outing).

In two of his 14 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/7/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Luis Castillo Zack Littell 9/8/2023 Rays L 7-4 Away George Kirby Taj Bradley 9/9/2023 Rays L 7-5 Away Trent Thornton Aaron Civale 9/10/2023 Rays L 6-3 Away Bryce Miller Zach Eflin 9/11/2023 Angels L 8-5 Home Logan Gilbert Reid Detmers 9/12/2023 Angels - Home Bryan Woo Patrick Sandoval 9/13/2023 Angels - Home Luis Castillo Tyler Anderson 9/15/2023 Dodgers - Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers - Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Gilbert Emmet Sheehan 9/18/2023 Athletics - Away Bryan Woo JP Sears

