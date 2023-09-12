The Seattle Mariners (79-65) and the Los Angeles Angels (68-77) will match up on Tuesday, September 12 at T-Mobile Park, with Bryan Woo getting the ball for the Mariners and Patrick Sandoval toeing the rubber for the Angels. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:40 PM ET.

The Mariners are listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Angels (+170). The contest's over/under is listed at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Woo - SEA (2-4, 4.50 ERA) vs Sandoval - LAA (7-12, 4.51 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 97 times this season and won 55, or 56.7%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 15-5 (75%).

Seattle has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total seven times.

The Angels have been victorious in 31, or 43.1%, of the 72 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Angels have been victorious two times in three chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Angels have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+145) Ty France 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+250) Brian O'Keefe 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+185) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+270)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 2nd

