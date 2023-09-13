Wednesday's game between the Seattle Mariners (80-65) and Los Angeles Angels (68-78) squaring off at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on September 13.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (12-7) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (6-6) will take the ball for the Angels.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Angels 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Mariners have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 6-2-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 56 (57.1%) of those contests.

Seattle has not entered a game this season as bigger favorites on the moneyline than the -350 odds on them winning this game.

The Mariners have a 77.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored 695 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Mariners' 3.74 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

