When the Seattle Mariners (80-65) square off against the Los Angeles Angels (68-78) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, September 13 at 4:10 PM ET, Julio Rodriguez will be looking for his 100th RBI of the season (he currently has 98).

The Angels have been listed as +260 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Mariners (-350). Seattle (-2.5) is favored on the run line. A 7.5-run total has been set for this matchup.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (12-7, 3.13 ERA) vs Tyler Anderson - LAA (6-6, 5.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Looking to put money on the Mariners and Angels matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-350), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Mariners bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $12.86 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have been favorites in 98 games this season and won 56 (57.1%) of those contests.

The Mariners have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total six times.

The Angels have won in 31, or 42.5%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Angels this season with a +260 moneyline set for this game.

The Angels have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.