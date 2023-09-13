The Los Angeles Angels (68-78) will look for Randal Grichuk to continue a 10-game hitting streak versus the Seattle Mariners (80-65), on Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (12-7) for the Mariners and Tyler Anderson (6-6) for the Angels.

Mariners vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (12-7, 3.13 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (6-6, 5.36 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

The Mariners' Castillo (12-7) will make his 30th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Thursday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on four hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 30-year-old has pitched in 29 games this season with a 3.13 ERA and 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .214.

In 29 starts this season, he's earned 16 quality starts.

Castillo will look to finish five or more innings for the 30th start in a row.

He has nine appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.

Luis Castillo vs. Angels

The Angels have scored 679 runs this season, which ranks 12th in MLB. They have 1224 hits, 17th in baseball, with 209 home runs (third in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Angels to go 18-for-71 with six doubles, five home runs and 10 RBI in 17 2/3 innings this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson (6-6 with a 5.36 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his 25th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw eight innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.

During 26 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 5.36 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .268 to his opponents.

Anderson enters the matchup with seven quality starts under his belt this year.

Anderson will try to prolong a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per outing).

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Tyler Anderson vs. Mariners

He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 10th in the league with 695 total runs scored while batting .244 as a unit. His opponent has a collective .419 slugging percentage (12th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 194 home runs (11th in the league).

In five innings over one appearance against the Mariners this season, Anderson has a 3.6 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .125.

