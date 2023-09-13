At +5000 as of September 13, the Seattle Seahawks aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, eight Seahawks games went over the point total.

Seattle totaled 351.5 yards per game on offense last season (13th in ), and it ranked 26th on defense with 361.7 yards allowed per game.

At home last season, the Seahawks were 5-4. Away, they were 4-4.

As the underdog in the game, Seattle was 6-5. As favorites, the Seahawks were 3-3.

The Seahawks were 4-2 in the NFC West and 6-6 in the NFC overall.

Seahawks Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 69.8%.

In addition, Smith ran for 366 yards and one TD.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

Walker also had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero TDs.

Tyler Lockett had 84 catches for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games with the Rams last year.

Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +1800 3 September 24 Panthers - +20000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1400 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +1800 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600 10 November 12 Commanders - +10000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +700 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +700 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

Odds are current as of September 13 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.