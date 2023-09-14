The Seattle Seahawks right now have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle put together a 7-10-0 record against the spread last season.

The Seahawks and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Seattle averaged 351.5 yards per game on offense last year (13th in ), and it allowed 361.7 yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

At home last season, the Seahawks were 5-4. On the road, they were 4-4.

Seattle had a 3-3 record as the favored team, and posted a 6-5 record as underdogs.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith had 30 TD passes and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 69.8% of his throws for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game).

On the ground, Smith scored one touchdown and picked up 366 yards.

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.

In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.

In the passing game a season ago, Tyler Lockett scored nine TDs, hauling in 84 balls for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game).

D.K. Metcalf had 90 catches for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

As a key defensive contributor, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +1800 3 September 24 Panthers - +20000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1400 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +1800 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600 10 November 12 Commanders - +10000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +700 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +700 15 December 17 Eagles - +800 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

