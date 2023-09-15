Alaska High School Football Live Streams in Fairbanks North Star This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Fairbanks North Star, Alaska? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Fairbanks North Star, Alaska High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Soldotna High School at West Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 15
- Location: Fairbanks, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lathrop High School at Wasilla High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM AKT on September 16
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
