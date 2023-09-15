Julio Rodriguez is only one RBI away from his 100th of the campaign as his Seattle Mariners (81-65) prep for the Los Angeles Dodgers (88-57) on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

The Mariners will give the nod to George Kirby (10-9) versus the Dodgers and Bobby Miller (9-3).

Mariners vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-9, 3.48 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (9-3, 3.98 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

Kirby (10-9) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.48, a 9.44 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.050 in 27 games this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 17 quality starts.

In 27 starts this season, Kirby has lasted five or more innings 22 times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

Miller (9-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 19th of the season.

The righty's most recent time out was on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, when he went seven innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.98, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.

Miller heads into this game with seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Miller will try to go five or more innings for his seventh straight appearance. He's averaging 5.6 frames per outing.

In three of his 18 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

