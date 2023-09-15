Alaska High School Football Live Streams in Matanuska-Susitna This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:09 AM AKDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
High school football is happening this week in Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Matanuska-Susitna, Alaska High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Colony High School at Juneau-Douglas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AKT on September 15
- Location: Juneau, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Lathrop High School at Wasilla High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM AKT on September 16
- Location: Wasilla, AK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
