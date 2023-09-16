Saturday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (81-66) versus the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 16.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Clayton Kershaw (12-4, 2.61 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (8-5, 4.05 ERA).

Mariners vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mariners 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Seattle and its opponents are 7-2-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners have had a spread set in one of their past 10 games, and they have come up short of covering the spread each time.

The Mariners have come away with 20 wins in the 41 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has a mark of 7-8 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Seattle is the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.8 runs per game (701 total runs).

The Mariners have a 3.75 ERA as a team, best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule