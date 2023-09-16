Julio Rodriguez will try to get his 100th RBI (he has 99) when his Seattle Mariners (81-66) take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (89-57) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

The probable pitchers are Clayton Kershaw (12-4) for the Dodgers and Bryce Miller (8-5) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (12-4, 2.61 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (8-5, 4.05 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

Miller gets the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.05 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 117 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Over 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.05 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.

Miller has nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Miller is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

In five of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

Kershaw (12-4) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 22nd start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs in five innings pitched on Tuesday, Sept. 5 in his last outing, a matchup with the Miami Marlins.

The 35-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with a 2.61 ERA and 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .212.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned 11 quality starts.

Kershaw has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 21 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

