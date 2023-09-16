The Seattle Seahawks right now have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Watch the Seahawks this season on Fubo!

Seahawks Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +500

+500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Seahawks to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seattle Betting Insights

Seattle compiled a 7-10-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.

Seattle ranked 13th in total offense (351.5 yards per game) and 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Seahawks collected five wins at home last season and four away.

When the underdog in the game, Seattle went 6-5. As favorites, the Seahawks were 3-3.

In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Seahawks Impact Players

Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his passes, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Smith also ran for 366 yards and one TD.

In 15 games, Kenneth Walker III rushed for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine TDs.

Also, Walker had 27 receptions for 165 yards and zero touchdowns.

In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.

D.K. Metcalf had 90 receptions for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games.

Bobby Wagner collected two interceptions to go with 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games last year for the Rams.

Bet on Seahawks to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Seahawks Player Futures

2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Rams L 30-13 +10000 2 September 17 @ Lions - +1800 3 September 24 Panthers - +20000 4 October 2 @ Giants - +8000 BYE - - - - 6 October 15 @ Bengals - +1400 7 October 22 Cardinals - +50000 8 October 29 Browns - +1800 9 November 5 @ Ravens - +1600 10 November 12 Commanders - +10000 11 November 19 @ Rams - +10000 12 November 23 49ers - +700 13 November 30 @ Cowboys - +1000 14 December 10 @ 49ers - +700 15 December 17 Eagles - +750 16 December 24 @ Titans - +10000 17 December 31 Steelers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Cardinals - +50000

Odds are current as of September 16 at 5:17 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.