When Colby Parkinson takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 2 matchup versus the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a TD)

A season ago Parkinson caught 25 balls en route to 322 yards and two TDs.

Parkinson had a receiving touchdown in two of 14 games last season, but did not score multiple receiving TDs in any contest.

Colby Parkinson Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 2 2 43 1 Week 3 Falcons 2 2 44 0 Week 4 @Lions 3 2 28 0 Week 6 Cardinals 2 2 11 0 Week 7 @Chargers 1 1 28 0 Week 8 Giants 1 1 5 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 2 2 6 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 3 1 7 0 Week 13 @Rams 1 1 12 0 Week 14 Panthers 2 1 10 0 Week 15 49ers 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 4 3 45 0 Week 17 Jets 7 5 36 1 Week 18 Rams 3 2 47 0 Wild Card @49ers 6 3 14 0

