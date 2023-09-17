Sunday's contest at Chase Field has the Chicago Cubs (78-71) going head to head against the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) at 7:10 PM ET (on September 17). Our computer prediction projects a close 6-4 victory for the Cubs, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Jordan Wicks (3-0) for the Cubs and Ryne Nelson (7-8) for the Diamondbacks.

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Diamondbacks Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Diamondbacks

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

Chicago and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Cubs' last 10 games.

The Cubs have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 47 (56.6%) of those contests.

Chicago has entered 83 games this season favored by -115 or more and is 47-36 in those contests.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cubs have a 53.5% chance to win.

Chicago has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 747.

The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have posted a mark of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (692 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 11 @ Rockies W 5-4 Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland September 12 @ Rockies L 6-4 Javier Assad vs Chris Flexen September 13 @ Rockies L 7-3 Jameson Taillon vs Ty Blach September 15 @ Diamondbacks L 6-4 Justin Steele vs Brandon Pfaadt September 16 @ Diamondbacks L 7-6 Kyle Hendricks vs Zach Davies September 17 @ Diamondbacks - Jordan Wicks vs Ryne Nelson September 19 Pirates - Javier Assad vs TBA September 20 Pirates - Jameson Taillon vs Mitch Keller September 21 Pirates - Justin Steele vs Johan Oviedo September 22 Rockies - Kyle Hendricks vs Peter Lambert September 23 Rockies - Jordan Wicks vs Kyle Freeland

Diamondbacks Schedule