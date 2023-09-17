In the Week 2 contest between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will D.K. Metcalf find his way into the end zone? Continue reading for odds and analysis on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +137 (Bet $10 to win $13.70 if he scores a TD)

Last season Metcalf was targeted 141 times and hauled in 90 passes for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game), the highest total on the current Seahawks roster, with six TDs.

In six of 17 games last year, Metcalf had a receiving touchdown. He did not, however, have a game with multiple receiving TD catches.

D.K. Metcalf Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 7 7 36 0 Week 2 @49ers 6 4 35 0 Week 3 Falcons 12 5 64 1 Week 4 @Lions 10 7 149 0 Week 5 @Saints 8 5 88 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 2 34 0 Week 7 @Chargers 2 1 12 0 Week 8 Giants 10 6 55 1 Week 9 @Cardinals 6 5 37 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 9 6 71 0 Week 12 Raiders 15 11 90 0 Week 13 @Rams 8 8 127 1 Week 14 Panthers 10 5 71 1 Week 15 49ers 9 7 55 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 9 7 81 0 Week 17 Jets 5 1 3 0 Week 18 Rams 8 3 40 0 Wild Card @49ers 13 10 136 2

