When DeeJay Dallas takes the field for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 2 matchup against the Detroit Lions (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will DeeJay Dallas score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40 if he scores a TD)

Dallas made an impact in the trenches last year, as Dallas rushed for 186 yards.

He scored zero rushing touchdowns in 11 games last year.

DeeJay Dallas Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 2 @49ers 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 3 21 0 2 17 0 Week 5 @Saints 1 4 0 1 6 0 Week 6 Cardinals 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 6 35 0 2 6 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 12 Raiders 1 2 0 2 13 0 Week 13 @Rams 10 37 0 0 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 2 10 0 6 32 0 Week 17 Jets 7 43 0 3 55 0 Week 18 Rams 2 29 0 1 -3 0 Wild Card @49ers 6 13 0 0 0 0

