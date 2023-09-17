Geno Smith has a good matchup when his Seattle Seahawks play the Detroit Lions in Week 2 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Lions give up 226 passing yards per game, ninth-worst in the league.

Last year Smith posted 4,282 yards passing (251.9 per game), going 399-for-572 (69.8%) with 30 TDs and 11 INTs. Smith also rushed 68 times for 366 yards and one touchdown, accumulating 21.5 yards per game.

Smith vs. the Lions

Smith vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 320 PASS YPG / PASS TD

The Lions gave up at least one passing touchdown to 16 opposing QBs last season.

Through the air last season, Detroit gave up two or more passing touchdowns to eight opposing QBs.

In the passing game, the Lions gave up at least three passing touchdowns to two opposing quarterbacks last year.

The 245.8 passing yards the Lions gave up on average per game a year ago made them the NFL's 30th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Lions' defense was ranked 23rd in the league at 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game last season.

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Lions

Passing Yards: 252.5 (-115)

252.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-111)

Smith Passing Insights

Smith exceeded his passing yards prop bet total in seven games last year, or 41.2% of games with a prop available.

The Seahawks, who ranked ninth in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.6% of the time.

Smith averaged 7.5 yards per pass attempt last season, ninth in the league.

In 15 of 17 games last season, Smith threw a touchdown pass. And 12 of those games included multiple TD passes.

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Lions

Rushing Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Smith Rushing Insights

Last season Smith hit the over 11 times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 17 opportunities).

Smith had a rushing touchdown in one game last season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Smith's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 9/12/2022 Week 1 23-for-28 / 195 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/18/2022 Week 2 24-for-30 / 197 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/25/2022 Week 3 32-for-44 / 325 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/2/2022 Week 4 23-for-30 / 320 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 7 ATT / 49 YDS / 1 TD at Saints 10/9/2022 Week 5 16-for-25 / 268 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/16/2022 Week 6 20-for-31 / 197 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 6 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/23/2022 Week 7 20-for-27 / 210 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/30/2022 Week 8 23-for-34 / 212 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 26 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/6/2022 Week 9 26-for-34 / 275 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 6 ATT / 38 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/13/2022 Week 10 23-for-33 / 275 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/27/2022 Week 12 27-for-37 / 328 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/4/2022 Week 13 28-for-39 / 367 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/11/2022 Week 14 21-for-36 / 264 YDS / 3 TDs / 2 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/15/2022 Week 15 31-for-44 / 238 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/24/2022 Week 16 25-for-40 / 215 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 1/1/2023 Week 17 18-for-29 / 183 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 5 ATT / 18 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 1/8/2023 Week 18 19-for-31 / 213 YDS / 1 TD / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 51 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 25-for-35 / 253 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 28 YDS / 0 TDs

