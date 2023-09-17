With the Detroit Lions (1-0) and the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) playing on September 17 at Ford Field, Jared Goff and Geno Smith will go head to head at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Seahawks vs. Lions Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Geno Smith vs. Jared Goff Matchup

Geno Smith 2022 Stats Jared Goff 17 Games Played 17 69.8% Completion % 65.1% 4,282 (251.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 4,438 (261.1) 30 Touchdowns 29 11 Interceptions 7 366 (21.5) Rushing Yards (Per game) 73 (4.3) 1 Rushing Touchdowns 0

Geno Smith Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 246.5 yards

: Over/Under 246.5 yards Passing TD Prop: Over/Under 1.5 TD

Lions Defensive Stats

Last year, the Lions ranked 28th in the NFL with 25.1 points allowed per contest, and they ranked 32nd in total yards allowed with 392.4 given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Detroit ranked 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 245.8, and it ranked 23rd in passing touchdowns allowed (26).

Against the run, the Lions had trouble last season, with 2,491 rushing yards allowed (29th in NFL). They ranked 29th with 22 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, Detroit ranked 30th in the NFL in terms of third-down percentage allowed, with a mark of 45.1%. It was 27th in red-zone efficiency allowed at 63.8%.

Jared Goff Game Props

Passing Yards Prop : Over/Under 266.5 yards

: Over/Under 266.5 yards Passing TD Prop : Over/Under 1.5 TD

: Over/Under 1.5 TD Rushing Yards Prop: Over/Under yards

Seahawks Defensive Stats

Last year, the Seahawks were bottom-10 in points allowed, ranking 25th in the NFL with 401 points ceded (23.6 per contest). They also ranked 26th in total yards allowed (6,149).

When it came to stopping the pass, Seattle gave up 3,595 total passing yards (14th in NFL) and ranked 15th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.6).

Against the run, the Seahawks were one of the bottom defenses in the league, surrendering the third-most rushing yards in the NFL (150.2 per game). Meanwhile, they ranked 27th with 21 rushing touchdowns allowed.

Defensively, Seattle ranked 24th in the NFL in red-zone percentage allowed at 59.6%. In third-down efficiency allowed, it was 27th (42.3%).

