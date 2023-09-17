Kenneth Walker III Week 2 Preview vs. the Lions
Kenneth Walker III will be up against the 11th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Seattle Seahawks take on the Detroit Lions in Week 2, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
Walker took 228 carries for 1,050 yards rushing a year ago (70.0 per game) and scored nine TDs.
Walker vs. the Lions
- Walker vs the Lions (since 2021): 1 GP / 29 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- Looking at run defense, the Lions allowed more than 100 rushing yards to six players last season.
- In terms of run defense, Detroit gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 19 players last season.
- Three players rushed for multiple TDs in a game against the Lions last year.
- The Lions were the NFL's 29th-ranked run defense last season after giving up 146.5 yards per game on the ground.
- The Seahawks are up against the NFL's 29th-ranked rushing D in terms of touchdowns allowed (22 TDs conceded a season ago).
Kenneth Walker III Rushing Props vs. the Lions
- Rushing Yards: 58.5 (-115)
Walker Rushing Insights
- Last year Walker hit the over eight times on his rushing yards prop bet (in 15 opportunities).
- The Seahawks, who were ninth in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 57.4% of the time while running the ball 42.6% of the time.
- In six games last year, Walker ran for at least one touchdown, including three games with multiple rushing TDs.
Kenneth Walker III Receiving Props vs the Lions
- Receiving Yards: 8.5 (-120)
Walker Receiving Insights
- Walker went over on his prop bets for receiving yards in four of 15 games last year (26.7%).
- He was targeted on 35 passes last year, averaging 4.7 yards per target.
- Walker had no receiving touchdowns in 15 games last season.
Walker's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at 49ers
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|4 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 5 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|3 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|8 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / -5 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Saints
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|8 ATT / 88 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Cardinals
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|21 ATT / 97 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chargers
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|23 ATT / 167 YDS / 2 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|18 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cardinals
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|26 ATT / 109 YDS / 2 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|10 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Raiders
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|14 ATT / 26 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|3 ATT / 36 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. 49ers
|12/15/2022
|Week 15
|12 ATT / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|26 ATT / 107 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / -2 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|23 ATT / 133 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|29 ATT / 114 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 10 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|1/14/2023
|Wild Card
|15 ATT / 63 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
