The Seattle Seahawks (0-1) visit the Detroit Lions (1-0) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023, and best bets information is available.

When is Lions vs. Seahawks?

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Detroit 26 - Seattle 16

Detroit 26 - Seattle 16 Looking at this game's moneyline, the Lions' implied win probability is 68.6%.

The Lions finished 3-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 60% of those games).

Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.

The Seahawks were underdogs 11 times last season and won six, or 54.5%, of those games.

Last season, Seattle won two of its six games when it was the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Detroit (-4.5)



Detroit (-4.5) The Lions had 12 wins in 17 games against the spread last season.

Detroit covered every time (1-0) as a 4.5-point or higher favorite last season.

The Seahawks beat the spread seven times in 17 games last season.

Seattle won twice ATS (2-4) as underdogs of 4.5 points or greater last season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47.5)



Under (47.5) These two teams averaged a combined 50.5 points per game a season ago, 3.0 more points than the over/under of 47.5 set for this matchup.

The Lions and the Seahawks saw their opponents average a combined 1.2 more points per game last season than the point total of 47.5 set in this matchup.

A total of 10 of the Lions' games last season hit the over.

The Seahawks and their opponent combined to go over the point total eight out of 17 times last season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 1 71.0 1

Noah Fant Receptions (Our pick: 2.5/Under)

Games (2022) Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 17 28.6 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.