Sunday's game that pits the Seattle Mariners (81-67) against the Los Angeles Dodgers (90-57) at T-Mobile Park is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Mariners. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (13-5) to the mound, while Emmet Sheehan (3-1) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Mariners vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Mariners 5, Dodgers 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 4-1 in those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

The Mariners have won 57, or 57.6%, of the 99 games they've played as favorites this season.

Seattle has a record of 43-32, a 57.3% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

Seattle ranks 11th in the majors with 703 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the top team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.74).

