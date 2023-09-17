How to Watch the Mariners vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners take on Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET in the final game of a three-game series.
Mariners vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 195 total home runs.
- Seattle is 13th in baseball, slugging .416.
- The Mariners' .244 batting average ranks 19th in the majors.
- Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (703 total).
- The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Mariners strike out 9.9 times per game, the second-worst average in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle's 3.74 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.185).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Logan Gilbert (13-5 with a 3.62 ERA and 176 strikeouts in 174 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 30th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Gilbert has 17 quality starts under his belt this year.
- Gilbert will try to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per outing).
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his 29 outings this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Angels
|L 8-5
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Reid Detmers
|9/12/2023
|Angels
|W 8-0
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Patrick Sandoval
|9/13/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Andrew Wantz
|9/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Home
|George Kirby
|Bobby Miller
|9/16/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/17/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/18/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|JP Sears
|9/19/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Paul Blackburn
|9/20/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|Sean Newcomb
|9/22/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Dane Dunning
|9/23/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|-
