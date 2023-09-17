In Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), Noah Fant and the Seattle Seahawks will meet the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

On a per-game basis, Fant averaged 28.6 receiving yards on 3.7 targets a season ago.

Fant vs. the Lions

Fant vs the Lions (since 2021): 2 GP / 26.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 26.5 REC YPG / REC TD Detroit allowed nine players put up over 100 receiving yards in a game last season.

The Lions allowed 23 players to catch a touchdown pass against them last season.

Detroit gave up two or more receiving touchdowns through the air to three players last season.

Fant will face the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense a season ago (245.8 yards allowed per game).

The Lions gave up 26 passing touchdowns (1.5 per game) last year to rank 23rd in league play.

Seahawks Player Previews

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Lions

Receiving Yards: 18.5 (-115)

Fant Receiving Insights

In nine of his 17 games (52.9%) last season, Fant went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 7.7 yards per target last year (62nd in league), racking up 486 yards on 63 passes thrown his way.

Fant had a receiving touchdown in four of 17 games last year, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Fant's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 9/12/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 9/18/2022 Week 2 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 9/25/2022 Week 3 4 TAR / 4 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/2/2022 Week 4 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 10/9/2022 Week 5 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cardinals 10/16/2022 Week 6 7 TAR / 6 REC / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chargers 10/23/2022 Week 7 3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 10/30/2022 Week 8 2 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/6/2022 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 96 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/13/2022 Week 10 4 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 11/27/2022 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 12/4/2022 Week 13 5 TAR / 4 REC / 42 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 12/11/2022 Week 14 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 12/15/2022 Week 15 6 TAR / 5 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 12/24/2022 Week 16 3 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 1/1/2023 Week 17 3 TAR / 2 REC / 40 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 1/8/2023 Week 18 4 TAR / 4 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 1/14/2023 Wild Card 2 TAR / 1 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

