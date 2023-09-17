With the Seattle Seahawks squaring off against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Noah Fant a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we break down the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Lions?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Fant also contributed with 50 grabs for 486 yards and four TDs last season on 63 targets. He put up 28.6 yards per game.

Fant scored a receiving touchdown four times last season (out of 17 games played). He did not have multiple TD catches in any of those games.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 4 3 16 0 Week 2 @49ers 2 2 11 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 4 27 0 Week 4 @Lions 1 1 2 1 Week 5 @Saints 5 3 49 0 Week 6 Cardinals 7 6 45 0 Week 7 @Chargers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 Giants 2 2 19 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 6 5 96 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 3 34 0 Week 12 Raiders 3 3 34 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 4 42 1 Week 14 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 6 5 32 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 3 2 12 1 Week 17 Jets 3 2 40 0 Week 18 Rams 4 4 20 0 Wild Card @49ers 2 1 11 0

