The Detroit Lions (1-0) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Ford Field. The Lions are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 47 in the outing.

Before live betting this week's game that has the Lions squaring off against the Seahawks, check out the article below. We have collected all of the relevant stats and numbers you need to know for your in-game bets.

Seahawks vs. Lions Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Seahawks were winning after the first quarter in seven games, trailed after the first quarter in six games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in four games last season.

The Seahawks' offense averaged 5.7 points in the first quarter last season. On the other side of the ball, they allowed five points on average in the first quarter.

The Lions led six times, were behind six times, and were tied five times at the end of the first quarter last year.

On offense, Detroit averaged 5.8 points in the first quarter (second-ranked) last year. From a defensive perspective, it allowed 4.8 points on average in the first quarter (22nd-ranked).

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games last season, lost the second quarter in eight games, and they tied in the second quarter in one game.

The Seahawks' offense averaged 6.6 points in the second quarter last season. Defensively, they allowed 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

Last year, the Lions outscored their opponent in the second quarter in eight games, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they tied the second quarter in three games.

Detroit averaged 8.1 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.5 points on defense in the second quarter last year.

3rd Quarter

The Seahawks outscored their opponent in the third quarter in nine games last year, were outscored in the third quarter in five games, and tied the third quarter in three games.

On offense, the Seahawks averaged four points in the third quarter (21st-ranked) last year. They gave up 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (ninth-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Lions outscored their opponent in the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

Last season, Detroit's offense averaged 5.4 points in the third quarter. Defensively, it surrendered 6.8 points on average in the third quarter.

4th Quarter

The Seahawks outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games last year, were outscored in that quarter in four games, and were knotted up in that quarter in four games.

On offense, the Seahawks averaged 7.5 points in the fourth quarter (fifth-ranked) last season. They allowed 5.8 points on average in the fourth quarter (14th-ranked) on defense.

In the Lions' 17 games last season, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter 10 times, lost five times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, Detroit averaged 7.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 6.6 points on defense.

Seahawks vs. Lions Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In 17 games last year, the Seahawks had the lead after the first half 10 times and trailed after the first half seven times.

The Seahawks averaged 12.4 points scored on offense and surrendered an average of 13.8 points on defense in the first half last year.

The Lions led nine times, were losing six times, and were knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first half last season.

Detroit's offense averaged 13.9 points in the first half last year. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 11.3 points on average in the first half.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Seahawks outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times, were outscored in that half five times, and were knotted up two times.

In the second half last season, the Seahawks averaged 11.5 points on offense and gave up an average of 9.4 points on defense.

The Lions lost the second half seven times and outscored their opponent in the second half 10 times in 17 games last season.

On offense, Detroit averaged 13.2 points in the second half (second-ranked) last season. From a defensive perspective, it surrendered 13.4 points on average in the second half (30th-ranked).

