The Detroit Lions (1-0) play the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Lions vs. Seahawks

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

FOX

Seahawks Insights (2022)

The Seahawks put up just 1.2 fewer points per game (23.9) than the Lions surrendered (25.1) last year.

The Seahawks racked up 351.5 yards per game last year, 40.9 fewer yards than the 392.4 the Lions gave up per outing.

Last season Seattle averaged 120.1 yards per game on the ground, 26.4 fewer than Detroit allowed per contest (146.5).

The Seahawks turned the ball over 23 times last season, one more turnover than the Lions forced (22).

Seahawks Away Performance (2022)

On the road a season ago, the Seahawks put up 26 points per game and gave up 27.9. That was more than they scored (23.9) and conceded (23.6) overall.

On the road, the Seahawks racked up 380.8 yards per game and conceded 369.6. That was more than they gained (351.5) and allowed (361.7) overall.

Seattle racked up 248.9 passing yards per game in road games (17.5 more than its overall average), and gave up 225.5 on the road (14 more than overall).

The Seahawks' average yards rushing in away games (131.9) were higher than their overall average (120.1). And their average yards conceded in away games (144.1) were lower than overall (150.2).

In road games last year, the Seahawks converted 41.2% of third downs and allowed 43.4% to be converted. That was more than they converted (37.8%) and allowed (42.3%) overall.

Seahawks Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 Los Angeles L 30-13 FOX 9/17/2023 at Detroit - FOX 9/24/2023 Carolina - CBS 10/2/2023 at New York - ESPN 10/15/2023 at Cincinnati - CBS

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.