Seahawks vs. Lions: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Detroit Lions (1-0) host the Seattle Seahawks (0-1) at Ford Field on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Lions and the Seahawks.
Seahawks vs. Lions Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Detroit, Michigan
- Venue: Ford Field
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Lions
|4.5
|47
|-225
|+180
Seahawks vs. Lions Betting Records & Stats
Seattle Seahawks
- The Seahawks played nine games last season that had more than 47 combined points scored.
- Seattle had a 45.4-point average over/under in its outings last year, 1.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Seahawks' record against the spread last season was 7-10-0.
- The Seahawks were underdogs in 11 games last season and won six (54.5%) of those contests.
- Seattle had a record of 1-3 in games where oddsmakers had them as underdogs of at least +180 on the moneyline.
Detroit Lions
- In 12 of 17 games last season, the Lions and their opponents went over 47 points.
- Detroit had an average point total of 49.0 in its outings last season, 2.0 more points than the over/under for this game.
- Against the spread, the Lions were 10-5-0 last year.
- The Lions won three of the five games they were the moneyline favorite last season (60%).
- Detroit played as a moneyline favorite of -225 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.
Lions vs. Seahawks Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Lions
|26.6
|5
|25.1
|28
|49.0
|12
|Seahawks
|23.9
|9
|23.6
|25
|45.4
|9
Seahawks Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|44.8
|46.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.9
|24.2
|25.8
|ATS Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Over/Under Record
|8-9-0
|3-6-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|6-5
|3-1
|3-4
Lions Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.0
|50.6
|47.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.4
|27.2
|25.2
|ATS Record
|10-5-0
|7-2-0
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|6-3-0
|4-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|5-6
|1-3
|4-3
