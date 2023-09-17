Sportsbooks give the Detroit Lions (1-0) the advantage on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Seattle Seahawks (0-1). Detroit is favored by 5.5 points. A point total of 47 has been set for this matchup.

Before the Lions square off against the Seahawks, prepare for the matchup by checking out their recent betting trends and insights. Take a look at the betting trends and insights for the Seahawks as they ready for this matchup against the Lions.

Seahawks vs. Lions Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Seattle vs. Detroit Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Seahawks vs. Lions Betting Insights

Seattle posted a 7-10-0 record against the spread last year.

The Seahawks were an underdog by 5.5 points or more five times last season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

There were eight Seattle games (out of 17) that went over the total last season.

Detroit had 10 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

Last season, 10 of Detroit's 17 games went over the point total.

Seahawks Player Props

