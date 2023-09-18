Monday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (81-68) and the Oakland Athletics (46-103) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Mariners taking home the win. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on September 18.

The Mariners will give the nod to Bryan Woo (3-4, 4.16 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to JP Sears (5-11, 4.40 ERA).

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Monday, September 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Mariners failed to cover.

This season, the Mariners have won 57 out of the 100 games, or 57%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle is 21-10 this season when entering a game favored by -185 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored the 12th-most runs in the majors this season with 704 (4.7 per game).

The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.76).

Mariners Schedule