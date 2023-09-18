Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners will play Esteury Ruiz and the Oakland Athletics on Monday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, at 9:40 PM ET.

The Athletics have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Mariners (-185). The total is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -185 +150 7.5 -105 -115 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Mariners and their opponents are 5-3-2 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have won 57 of the 100 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (57%).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, Seattle has a 21-10 record (winning 67.7% of its games).

The Mariners have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Seattle has played in 149 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 75 times (75-67-7).

The Mariners have covered only 22.2% of their games this season, going 4-14-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 41-33 40-35 26-25 54-41 60-50 20-16

