Seattle Mariners (81-68) will play the Oakland Athletics (46-103) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Monday, September 18 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Julio Rodriguez will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the year.

The Mariners are -185 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+150). The total for the contest is set at 7.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, September 18, 2023

Monday, September 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Bryan Woo - SEA (3-4, 4.16 ERA) vs JP Sears - OAK (5-11, 4.40 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -185 +150 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

If you're wanting to wager on the Mariners and Athletics matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Mariners (-185) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $15.41 back in your pocket.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Julio Rodríguez get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 100 times and won 57, or 57%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Mariners have a record of 21-10 (67.7%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for Seattle.

The Mariners have a 3-2 record across the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 45, or 31%, of the 145 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have been victorious 24 times in 86 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 4-6.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1400 6th 2nd Win AL West +320 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.