Seahawks Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +5000, the Seattle Seahawks are No. 16 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of September 18.
Seahawks Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +600
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Seattle Betting Insights
- Seattle went 7-10-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, eight Seahawks games hit the over.
- On offense, Seattle ranked 13th in the with 351.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 26th in total defense (361.7 yards allowed per contest).
- The Seahawks collected five wins at home last season and four on the road.
- Seattle went 6-5 as underdogs and 3-3 as favorites.
- In the NFC West the Seahawks were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Seahawks Impact Players
- Geno Smith threw for 4,282 yards (251.9 per game), completing 69.8% of his throws, with 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last year.
- Smith also rushed for 366 yards and one TD.
- Kenneth Walker III ran for 1,050 yards (70.0 per game) and nine touchdowns in 15 games.
- In the passing game, Walker scored zero touchdowns, with 27 receptions for 165 yards.
- In 16 games a season ago, Tyler Lockett had 84 receptions for 1,033 yards (64.6 per game) and nine touchdowns.
- In the passing game, D.K. Metcalf scored six TDs, catching 90 balls for 1,048 yards (61.6 per game).
- As a tone-setter on defense, Bobby Wagner recorded 140 tackles, 10.0 TFL, six sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games for the Rams last year.
Seahawks Player Futures
2023-24 Seahawks NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Rams
|L 30-13
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|@ Lions
|W 37-31
|+2200
|3
|September 24
|Panthers
|-
|+15000
|4
|October 2
|@ Giants
|-
|+8000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|6
|October 15
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|7
|October 22
|Cardinals
|-
|+100000
|8
|October 29
|Browns
|-
|+1800
|9
|November 5
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1200
|10
|November 12
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|11
|November 19
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|12
|November 23
|49ers
|-
|+700
|13
|November 30
|@ Cowboys
|-
|+800
|14
|December 10
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|15
|December 17
|Eagles
|-
|+800
|16
|December 24
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Steelers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+100000
