Mariners vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:41 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has the Seattle Mariners (82-68) squaring off against the Oakland Athletics (46-104) at 9:40 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Mariners, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Luis Castillo (13-7) for the Mariners and Paul Blackburn (4-5) for the Athletics.
Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mariners 5, Athletics 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Explore More About This Game
Mariners Performance Insights
- In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 3-2.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 101 games this season and won 58 (57.4%) of those contests.
- Seattle has a record of 15-5 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 709 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.73 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Andrew Wantz
|September 15
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|George Kirby vs Bobby Miller
|September 16
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Bryce Miller vs Clayton Kershaw
|September 17
|Dodgers
|L 6-1
|Logan Gilbert vs Shelby Miller
|September 18
|@ Athletics
|W 5-0
|Bryan Woo vs JP Sears
|September 19
|@ Athletics
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Paul Blackburn
|September 20
|@ Athletics
|-
|George Kirby vs TBA
|September 22
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Dane Dunning
|September 23
|@ Rangers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs TBA
|September 24
|@ Rangers
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Jordan Montgomery
|September 25
|Astros
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Hunter Brown
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.