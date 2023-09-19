The Oakland Athletics and Esteury Ruiz take the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against Eugenio Suarez and the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 13th in baseball with 196 total home runs.

Seattle is 14th in MLB, slugging .415.

The Mariners rank 19th in MLB with a .243 batting average.

Seattle is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (709 total).

The Mariners' .322 on-base percentage is 14th in MLB.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in baseball.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Seattle's pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.

Seattle has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.73).

The Mariners have the third-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.186).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Castillo gets the start for the Mariners, his 31st of the season. He is 13-7 with a 3.13 ERA and 199 strikeouts in 181 1/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

Castillo is aiming for his third quality start in a row.

Castillo will look to build on a 31-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

In nine of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Angels W 3-2 Home Luis Castillo Andrew Wantz 9/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Home George Kirby Bobby Miller 9/16/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Home Bryce Miller Clayton Kershaw 9/17/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Home Logan Gilbert Shelby Miller 9/18/2023 Athletics W 5-0 Away Bryan Woo JP Sears 9/19/2023 Athletics - Away Luis Castillo Paul Blackburn 9/20/2023 Athletics - Away George Kirby - 9/22/2023 Rangers - Away Bryce Miller Dane Dunning 9/23/2023 Rangers - Away Logan Gilbert - 9/24/2023 Rangers - Away Bryan Woo Jordan Montgomery 9/25/2023 Astros - Home Luis Castillo Hunter Brown

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.