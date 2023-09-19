Seattle Mariners (82-68) will square off against the Oakland Athletics (46-104) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, September 19 at 9:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 99 RBI, Julio Rodriguez will be looking to drive in his 100th run of the season.

The favored Mariners have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Athletics, who are listed at +180. The total is 7.5 runs for the contest.

Mariners vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo - SEA (13-7, 3.13 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (4-5, 4.33 ERA)

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Mariners Moneyline Athletics Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -225 +180 - 7.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Mariners vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won 58, or 57.4%, of the 101 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, the Mariners have gone 15-5 (75%).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 69.2% chance to win.

The Mariners were favored on the moneyline for five of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 45, or 30.8%, of the 146 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 13 times in 55 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1600 7th 2nd Win AL West +450 - 2nd

