The WNBA Playoff slate today, which includes the Washington Mystics versus the New York Liberty as one of two contests, should provide some fireworks.

Today's WNBA Games

The New York Liberty play the Washington Mystics

The Mystics look to pull off a road win at the Liberty on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this game.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NYL Record: 32-8

32-8 WAS Record: 19-21

19-21 NYL Stats: 89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth)

89.2 PPG (second in WNBA), 80.6 Opp. PPG (fourth) WAS Stats: 80.5 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 80.9 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Breanna Stewart (23.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.8 APG) WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (15.9 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.8 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -10.5

-10.5 NYL Odds to Win: -582

-582 WAS Odds to Win: +425

+425 Total: 163 points

The Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream

The Dream hope to pick up a road win at the Wings on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET. Click here for a full preview and predictions for this matchup.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN

Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 22-18

22-18 ATL Record: 19-21

19-21 DAL Stats: 87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth)

87.9 PPG (third in WNBA), 84.9 Opp. PPG (ninth) ATL Stats: 82.5 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 84.0 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Satou Sabally (18.6 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 4.4 APG) ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (17.5 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 3.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: -6.5

-6.5 DAL Odds to Win: -290

-290 ATL Odds to Win: +232

+232 Total: 170.5 points

