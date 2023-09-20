Wednesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (83-68) and the Oakland Athletics (46-105) squaring off at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum (on September 20) at 3:37 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 win for the Mariners.

George Kirby (10-10) will take the mound for the Mariners in this matchup. The Athletics, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Mariners vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:37 PM ET
Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

Mariners vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 6, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-2.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Mariners have been favorites in 102 games this season and won 59 (57.8%) of those contests.

Seattle has a record of 11-2 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -250 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 716 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Mariners have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.72).

Mariners Schedule