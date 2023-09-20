The Seattle Mariners (83-68) hope to sweep the Oakland Athletics (46-105) on Wednesday at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, beginning at 3:37 PM ET.

George Kirby (10-10) will start for the Mariners in this matchup. The Athletics, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Mariners vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

3:37 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (10-10, 3.57 ERA) vs TBA - OAK

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby

The Mariners will hand the ball to Kirby (10-10) for his 29th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.57 and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .248 in 28 games this season.

In 28 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 17 of them.

Kirby has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 28 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

George Kirby vs. Athletics

The Athletics have scored 547 runs this season, which ranks 30th in MLB. They are batting .223 for the campaign with 160 home runs, 21st in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Athletics to go 7-for-27 with a triple, a home run and three RBI in seven innings this season.

